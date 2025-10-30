The DIU showed a video of the destruction of communication means by partisans on the territory of the Russia
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna
From Rostov to Kamchatka: partisans are destroying enemy means of communication on the territory of the aggressor state. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Points of attention

  • Partisans are actively engaging in sabotage by destroying enemy communication means in Russia, from Rostov to Kamchatka.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate has released a video showcasing the destruction of communication facilities in the Russian Federation.
  • Incidents of arson targeting cell towers and communication equipment are on the rise in various regions, including the Republic of Adygea, Rostov Region, Kamchatka Krai, and territories occupied by the Kremlin in Ukraine.

Cell towers and communication equipment of local mobile operators continue to catch fire across Russia.

In recent months, fires have been recorded, in particular, in the Republic of Adygea, in the Rostov Region, Kamchatka Krai, as well as in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Kremlin.

Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine within the aggressor state is growing!

