From Rostov to Kamchatka: partisans are destroying enemy means of communication on the territory of the aggressor state. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
Points of attention
- Partisans are actively engaging in sabotage by destroying enemy communication means in Russia, from Rostov to Kamchatka.
- The Main Intelligence Directorate has released a video showcasing the destruction of communication facilities in the Russian Federation.
- Incidents of arson targeting cell towers and communication equipment are on the rise in various regions, including the Republic of Adygea, Rostov Region, Kamchatka Krai, and territories occupied by the Kremlin in Ukraine.
DIU presented a spectacular video of the destruction of communication facilities in the Russia
Cell towers and communication equipment of local mobile operators continue to catch fire across Russia.
Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine within the aggressor state is growing!
