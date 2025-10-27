DIU showed an exclusive video of the liquidation of the Russian occupier Marzoev

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhia region of the commander of the Russian army Vasily Marzoev, the son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev, who was involved in committing war crimes against Ukrainians in Kherson.

Elimination of the occupier Marzoyev: exclusive video from DIU special forces

On October 15, fighters of the combined UAV detachment of the Department of Active Operations of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporizhia direction of the front, discovered the position of drone operators of the Russian occupation forces near the village of Plavni, Vasylivka district.

A guided bomb successfully flew using the coordinates obtained by the scouts to neutralize the Russian killers.

At the time of the attack, Muscovite Lieutenant Vasily Marzoev, a platoon commander of the 108th Parachute Regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian occupation army, was in the position.

The eliminated occupier is the son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev, commander of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in committing war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Kherson.