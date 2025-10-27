DIU showed an exclusive video of the liquidation of the Russian occupier Marzoev
Category
Events
Publication date

DIU showed an exclusive video of the liquidation of the Russian occupier Marzoev

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU showed an exclusive video of the liquidation of the Russian occupier Marzoev
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhia region of the commander of the Russian army Vasily Marzoev, the son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev, who was involved in committing war crimes against Ukrainians in Kherson.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian intelligence revealed an exclusive video of the liquidation of Vasily Marzoev, a commander in the Russian army involved in war crimes against Ukrainians.
  • The operation was successfully carried out by GUR special forces, who detected and destroyed the position of drone operators of the Russian occupation forces.
  • Vasily Marzoev, the son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev, was neutralized in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhia region, where he was stationed as part of the Russian occupation army.

Elimination of the occupier Marzoyev: exclusive video from DIU special forces

On October 15, fighters of the combined UAV detachment of the Department of Active Operations of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporizhia direction of the front, discovered the position of drone operators of the Russian occupation forces near the village of Plavni, Vasylivka district.

A guided bomb successfully flew using the coordinates obtained by the scouts to neutralize the Russian killers.

At the time of the attack, Muscovite Lieutenant Vasily Marzoev, a platoon commander of the 108th Parachute Regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian occupation army, was in the position.

The eliminated occupier is the son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoev, commander of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in committing war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Kherson.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU liquidated three Russian war criminals in Stavropol
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU destroyed 3 expensive air defense systems of the Russian army
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
air defense system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU soldiers hit a Russian landing craft and 3 radars in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?