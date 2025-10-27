DIU has published new data on foreign components of Russian missiles and drones

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publishes information about 68 new components discovered in missiles and UAVs used by Russia against Ukraine in the “Weapon Components” section of the War&Sanctions portal.

DIU found 68 more foreign components in Russian weapons

This update includes, in particular:

components of the 9M727 “Iskander-K” cruise missile,

aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 “Dagger”,

North Korean ballistic missiles KN-23/KN-24,

"Hieran-2" (Shahed-136) strike UAV.

It was these weapons that were used by the enemy on the night of October 22 during a massive combined air attack on Ukrainian energy and peaceful cities.

Amidst news of “localization successes,” Russian missiles and drones continue to fly on chips from American, Chinese, Swiss, Japanese, Taiwanese, and other foreign manufacturers.

At the same time, two of the six types of weapons used in this attack are coming to the Russian Federation thanks to the support of its strategic partners — Iran and North Korea.

This highlights the risks for regions far beyond Europe, particularly the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East. Share

Today's update confirms that current global export control practices and mechanisms for interaction between countries need to be reviewed and improved in response to the new challenges of wartime.

The “Weapon Components” section , which contains information on almost 5,200 components in 179 types of weapons, is designed to help the civilized world in the technological disarmament of aggressors.