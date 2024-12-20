Russia still uses Western components in its weapons — Ukraine provided the US with evidence
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Orlan
Ukrainian military experts have provided the US with evidence of the use of Western electronic components in Russian weapons that strike at the civilian infrastructure of our country.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military experts have proven the use of Western components in Russian weapons striking civilian infrastructure.
  • Cooperation between Ukraine and the US aims to control security assistance and form sanctions policies against foreign companies involved in Russian military equipment production.
  • Russia circumvents sanctions by using Western technology in military equipment and ensuring critical component supplies for armed forces.
  • Evidence shows that Russia imported more than $390 million worth of prohibited American chips used in missiles and drones.
  • The significance of meetings between Ukraine and the United States lies in increasing sanctions pressure and blocking supply channels of electronic products for possible war crimes.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the department has established systematic cooperation with the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, thanks to which they hold regular meetings aimed at monitoring security assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and forming a sanctions policy towards foreign companies whose products have been found in Russian weapons.

Thus, during the meeting, representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' research institution presented a detailed analysis of imported electronics in Russian weapons to the Criminal Investigation Service of the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense.

In particular, it was about Russian reconnaissance UAVs of the "Orlan-10" type, in which foreign components were found, namely: guidance systems, navigation modules, control units and computing devices.

Ukraine provided complete information on the components, including photographs, serial numbers, data on countries of origin, and names of manufacturing companies, confirming the systematic use of Western technologies in the production of Russian military equipment.

US representatives showed considerable interest in the materials provided and stressed the importance of such meetings. They added that this should create a basis for increasing sanctions pressure and blocking the supply channels of electronic products that could be used in war crimes.

The Х-101 missile that Russia used to hit Okhmatdyt contained an American chip

One of the rocket's important elements was a Field Programmable Gate Array, or FPGA, chip manufactured by American companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.

This chip is used in fire alarms, internet modems, missiles, and drones for lightning-fast data processing and is banned from sale in Russia.

Since the war began, Russia has imported more than $390 million worth of FPGAs, according to Russian customs data. The shipments are just one component of the Kremlin’s efforts to circumvent sanctions and keep supplies of critical technologies flowing.

Category
