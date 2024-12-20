Russia still uses Western components in its weapons — Ukraine provided the US with evidence

Ukrainian military experts have provided the US with evidence of the use of Western electronic components in Russian weapons that strike at the civilian infrastructure of our country.

Russia still uses Western components in its weapons

The Ministry of Defense noted that the department has established systematic cooperation with the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense, thanks to which they hold regular meetings aimed at monitoring security assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and forming a sanctions policy towards foreign companies whose products have been found in Russian weapons.

Thus, during the meeting, representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' research institution presented a detailed analysis of imported electronics in Russian weapons to the Criminal Investigation Service of the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defense. Share

In particular, it was about Russian reconnaissance UAVs of the "Orlan-10" type, in which foreign components were found, namely: guidance systems, navigation modules, control units and computing devices.

Ukraine provided complete information on the components, including photographs, serial numbers, data on countries of origin, and names of manufacturing companies, confirming the systematic use of Western technologies in the production of Russian military equipment.

US representatives showed considerable interest in the materials provided and stressed the importance of such meetings. They added that this should create a basis for increasing sanctions pressure and blocking the supply channels of electronic products that could be used in war crimes.

The Х-101 missile that Russia used to hit Okhmatdyt contained an American chip

One of the rocket's important elements was a Field Programmable Gate Array, or FPGA, chip manufactured by American companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.

This chip is used in fire alarms, internet modems, missiles, and drones for lightning-fast data processing and is banned from sale in Russia.