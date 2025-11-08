Russia fired 45 missiles and 458 strike drones at Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Air Defense Forces Work Report November 7-8
On the morning of November 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that during a new attack, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 45 missiles and over 450 attack drones.

Points of attention

  • As of the latest data, 415 air targets have been either shot down or suppressed by Ukrainian air defenses.
  • The situation is still evolving, with ongoing efforts to clarify the details of the attack and its impact on various regions of Ukraine.

Air Defense Forces Work Report November 7-8

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 503 air attack vehicles — 45 missiles (of which 32 were ballistic) and 458 UAVs of various types (about 300 were Shaheds):

  • 458 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea);

  • - 25 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov regions — Russian Federation);

  • - 10 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh regions — Russian Federation);

  • - 7 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (from Tambov region — Russian Federation);

  • - 3 "Caliber" cruise missiles (from the Black Sea).

The main areas of attack are Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 415 air targets:

  • 406 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types (drones of other types);

  • 9 missiles of different types.

Currently, 26 missiles and 52 strike UAVs have been recorded hitting 25 locations and downed aircraft (fragments) have fallen at 4 locations in various regions of Ukraine.

In addition, as of 10:00, information regarding the fall/hit of 10 enemy missiles is being clarified.

