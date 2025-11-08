Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian invaders
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict highlights Ukraine's resilience and determination in defending its territory against Russian aggression.
  • The impact of the war on both sides underscores the severity and complexity of the situation in the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 8, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/08/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,150,100 (+1,190) people

  • tanks — 11,330 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,544 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,321 (+20) units.

  • MLRS — 1,538 (+3) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,239 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 78,928 (+250) units (number to be specified)

  • cruise missiles — 3,918 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,795 (+72) units.

  • special equipment — 3,993 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes, used ten missiles, and dropped 164 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,923 attacks, including 148 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,184 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

