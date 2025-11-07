This is a record. Ukrainian drones destroyed 25,000 Russian occupiers in October

Thanks to drones, Ukrainian troops eliminated 25,000 Russian soldiers in October alone. Russia has not suffered such losses since the beginning of a full-scale war.

Ukrainian drones destroyed 25,000 Russian occupiers in October — Zelenskyy

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We have 25 thousand losses of the enemy, "two hundredths" of the Russian occupiers in October only thanks to the UAV. A clear figure, because all this is with video confirmation. We have a program, and we give additional points for appropriate actions with video confirmation. Therefore, here is a clear figure. Without video confirmation — another 2-3 thousand. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that this is the largest number of Russian losses since the start of a full-scale war in one month.

According to Zelenskyy, this indicates that Ukraine is increasing the number of UAV components at the front and, accordingly, the enemy is suffering more losses.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the percentage of successful destruction of enemy strike UAVs by Ukrainian interceptor drones is 68% and will increase.