Thanks to drones, Ukrainian troops eliminated 25,000 Russian soldiers in October alone. Russia has not suffered such losses since the beginning of a full-scale war.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones played a crucial role in eliminating a record-breaking 25,000 Russian occupiers in October, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing conflict.
- President Zelensky confirmed the unprecedented level of losses, attributing the success to the increased number of UAV components at the front.
- The use of drones has enabled Ukrainian troops to carry out successful operations against the enemy, with video evidence supporting the significant impact on Russian forces.
Ukrainian drones destroyed 25,000 Russian occupiers in October — Zelenskyy
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy noted that this is the largest number of Russian losses since the start of a full-scale war in one month.
According to Zelenskyy, this indicates that Ukraine is increasing the number of UAV components at the front and, accordingly, the enemy is suffering more losses.
Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the percentage of successful destruction of enemy strike UAVs by Ukrainian interceptor drones is 68% and will increase.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-