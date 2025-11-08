Ukraine has suspended the work of all border checkpoints
Ukraine has suspended the work of all border checkpoints

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
On November 8, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine officially announced the temporary suspension of border crossing operations. It is important to understand that this happened due to a malfunction in the customs databases.

Points of attention

  • Officials are working to resolve the database issue as soon as possible to resume normal border crossing operations.
  • Travelers are advised to stay updated on the situation and consider alternative routes while planning their trips.

As reported by the press service of the State Border Service, the reason for the suspension of the work of checkpoints on the state border was "a malfunction in the customs database."

"Registration of citizens and vehicles for entry into and exit from Ukraine is temporarily suspended. Please take this information into account when planning your trip," the official statement says.

In light of recent events, the Moldovan border police also warned of the suspension of crossing the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.

"We are in dialogue with the relevant institutions of the neighboring state, who have informed us that measures are being taken to correct the situation as soon as possible," they emphasized there.

What is important to understand is that 3 weeks ago, a new digital entry and exit system, EES, began to be implemented at the external borders of the European Union and the Schengen Area.

It is actually an automated centralized database, the main task of which is electronic tracking of border crossings without stamping passports.

