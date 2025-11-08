Russia massively attacked Kyiv region at night — number of casualties increased

The consequences of Russia's massive nighttime attack are being eliminated in the Kyiv region. The enemy has once again struck at peaceful settlements and critical infrastructure facilities.

4 people injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv region

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to him, four women were injured in the Vyshgorod district. Three of them suffered an acute stress reaction, and another woman born in 1983 underwent surgery at a local hospital for a shrapnel wound to her thigh. Her condition is assessed as moderate. Share

A man born in 1975 was injured in the Obukhiv district — he has an open wound on his forearm, and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

As a result of the strikes in Vyshgorod district, 20 private houses, three cars, outbuildings and garages were damaged. One house was also damaged in Boryspil district. Windows were broken, facades and roofs were cut.

Currently, hourly power outage schedules are in effect in the region. Authorities are urging residents to use electricity responsibly and economically.

On the night of November 8, Russia again launched a massive combined strike on the territory of Ukraine, using simultaneously missiles of various types and attack drones. The enemy's main target has traditionally been energy infrastructure.