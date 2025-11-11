Large-scale "bavovna" covered the Saratov Oil Refinery, Crimea and TOT Donetsk region
Large-scale "bavovna" covered the Saratov Oil Refinery, Crimea and TOT Donetsk region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports the destruction of several important enemy targets
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 11, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to hit the Saratov Oil Refinery, located on the territory of the aggressor country Russia. In addition, the JSC "Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal" in Feodosia and a number of facilities in the Donetsk Oblast came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of enemy targets in these areas underscores Ukraine's strategic efforts to defend its territory and undermine Russian military operations.
  • The aftermath of the strikes, including explosions and fires, highlights the escalating tensions and ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.

The General Staff reports the destruction of several important enemy targets

In order to weaken Russia's military-economic potential, on the night of November 11, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that it produces more than 20 types of petroleum products.

First of all, we are talking about gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc.

Moreover, this refinery is directly involved in meeting the needs of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine.

The attack resulted in a series of explosions and a large-scale fire.

Also hit was JSC "Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal" (FEODOSIA, AR Crimea, TOT) — a key hub for the supply of fuel and lubricants by sea to the Crimean peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine. Tanks on the territory of the facility were hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified, — reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian soldiers attacked the Russian army's material and technical resources depot in Donetsk, as well as the concentration of manpower in the Ocheretyne area.

All results of the strikes are currently being clarified.

