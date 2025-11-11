Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, November 10, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel at once.
Losses of the Russian army as of November 11, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/11/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,153,180 (+1,020) people
tanks — 11,342 (+0) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,553 (+1) units.
artillery systems — 34,366 (+17) units.
MLRS — 1,539 (+1) units.
air defense systems — 1,239 (+0) units.
aircraft — 428 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,642 (+217) units.
cruise missiles — 3,926 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,036 (+79) units.
special equipment — 3,993 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 36 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 77 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,231 attacks, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,286 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
