Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine hits 3 areas of concentration of Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 11, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, November 10, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel at once.

Points of attention

  • Details of enemy attacks and engagements, including missiles, air strikes, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones
  • Stay updated on the latest military developments in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia

Losses of the Russian army as of November 11, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/11/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,153,180 (+1,020) people

  • tanks — 11,342 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,553 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,366 (+17) units.

  • MLRS — 1,539 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,239 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,642 (+217) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,926 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,036 (+79) units.

  • special equipment — 3,993 (+0) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 36 air strikes, used three missiles, and dropped 77 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,231 attacks, including 98 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,286 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops launch counteroffensive in Pokrovsk
Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked the Odessa region — photos and videos of the consequences
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Odessa region on November 11
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the day of the liberation of Kherson
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?