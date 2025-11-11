Russia massively attacked the Odessa region — photos and videos of the consequences
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia massively attacked the Odessa region — photos and videos of the consequences

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Odessa region on November 11
Читати українською

During the night of November 11, the Russian occupiers carried out a massive drone strike in the Odessa region. The State Emergency Service and local authorities confirmed that the enemy again damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities, at least one person was injured.

Points of attention

  • Emergency services swiftly responded to extinguish fires and treat the injured, with critical infrastructure now running on generators in the region.
  • Law enforcement officers are documenting the incident as another Russian war crime against the civilian population of the Odessa region.

Consequences of Russia's attack on the Odessa region on November 11

The first details about the situation in the region were shared by the head of the Odessa Regional Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

He officially confirmed that air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the Russian UAVs, but some of them still hit civilian objects.

This time, several energy facilities were hit by the enemy. As a result, fires broke out at various locations, but the SES workers were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian army hit the Ukrzaliznytsia depot and administrative buildings.

At least one civilian received shrapnel wounds and was treated by medics.

Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

Currently, the region's critical infrastructure is running on generators, and inviolability points have been opened in communities. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another Russian war crime against the civilian population of the Odessa region.

Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German general warns of Russian invasion of NATO at any moment
NATO must prepare for different scenarios
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops launch counteroffensive in Pokrovsk
Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense confirmed the shooting down of 59 Russian drones at 18 locations
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?