Russia massively attacked the Odessa region — photos and videos of the consequences

During the night of November 11, the Russian occupiers carried out a massive drone strike in the Odessa region. The State Emergency Service and local authorities confirmed that the enemy again damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities, at least one person was injured.

Consequences of Russia's attack on the Odessa region on November 11

The first details about the situation in the region were shared by the head of the Odessa Regional Administrative Organization, Oleg Kiper.

He officially confirmed that air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the Russian UAVs, but some of them still hit civilian objects.

This time, several energy facilities were hit by the enemy. As a result, fires broke out at various locations, but the SES workers were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian army hit the Ukrzaliznytsia depot and administrative buildings.

At least one civilian received shrapnel wounds and was treated by medics.

Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

Currently, the region's critical infrastructure is running on generators, and inviolability points have been opened in communities. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another Russian war crime against the civilian population of the Odessa region.