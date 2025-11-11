Air defense confirmed the shooting down of 59 Russian drones at 18 locations

During the night of November 10-11, Russian forces carried out an attack on Ukraine with 119 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 53 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict highlights the importance of air defense vigilance and the readiness of Ukrainian defenders to safeguard the country's airspace.
- The report underscores the need for continued monitoring and response to enemy UAV threats, emphasizing the significance of following safety rules to ensure victory.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
It is worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".
The front-line territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions, and Odessa region came under enemy attacks.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
59 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
