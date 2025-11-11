Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the day of the liberation of Kherson

On November 11, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to expel the Russian invaders from Kherson, districts of Kherson region, as well as part of Mykolaiv region on the right bank of the Dnieper. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recalls the bravery of the soldiers who repelled the enemy, as well as citizens who did not submit to the occupier.

Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people

The Head of State recalls that it was on November 11, 2022 that our blue-and-yellow flags, which people had hidden for months, flew again on the streets of Kherson.

We remember this joy, tears, hugs. Gratitude when you see your own people returning. The occupiers fled Kherson thanks to the strength of our people. And just like that, thanks to the strength of our people, we protect life, we restore it after strikes, in fact, daily strikes. Russia daily terrorizes Kherson, ordinary people, ordinary life. And that is why Russia has no place here. Kherson is Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Photo: Ihor Tkachov

Against this background, the head of state once again expressed gratitude to our soldiers who defended and liberated Kherson.

Ukrainians will never forget those who gave their lives for the freedom of the city.