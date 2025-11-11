Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the day of the liberation of Kherson

On November 11, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to expel the Russian invaders from Kherson, districts of Kherson region, as well as part of Mykolaiv region on the right bank of the Dnieper. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recalls the bravery of the soldiers who repelled the enemy, as well as citizens who did not submit to the occupier.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy promises to continue the de-occupation efforts, aiming to free every village and city from the enemy.
- The President expresses gratitude to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Kherson, emphasizing the nation's commitment to reclaim all occupied territories.
Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people
The Head of State recalls that it was on November 11, 2022 that our blue-and-yellow flags, which people had hidden for months, flew again on the streets of Kherson.
Against this background, the head of state once again expressed gratitude to our soldiers who defended and liberated Kherson.
Ukrainians will never forget those who gave their lives for the freedom of the city.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-