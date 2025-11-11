Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the day of the liberation of Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the day of the liberation of Kherson

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people
Читати українською

On November 11, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to expel the Russian invaders from Kherson, districts of Kherson region, as well as part of Mykolaiv region on the right bank of the Dnieper. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recalls the bravery of the soldiers who repelled the enemy, as well as citizens who did not submit to the occupier.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy promises to continue the de-occupation efforts, aiming to free every village and city from the enemy.
  • The President expresses gratitude to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Kherson, emphasizing the nation's commitment to reclaim all occupied territories.

Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people

The Head of State recalls that it was on November 11, 2022 that our blue-and-yellow flags, which people had hidden for months, flew again on the streets of Kherson.

We remember this joy, tears, hugs. Gratitude when you see your own people returning. The occupiers fled Kherson thanks to the strength of our people. And just like that, thanks to the strength of our people, we protect life, we restore it after strikes, in fact, daily strikes. Russia daily terrorizes Kherson, ordinary people, ordinary life. And that is why Russia has no place here. Kherson is Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Photo: Ihor Tkachov

Against this background, the head of state once again expressed gratitude to our soldiers who defended and liberated Kherson.

Ukrainians will never forget those who gave their lives for the freedom of the city.

This is forever. And just as we have not forgotten about Kherson, we remember all our cities and villages occupied by the enemy. We will do everything to return them home. Glory to our defenders! Glory to Ukraine! — Zelenskyy emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops launch counteroffensive in Pokrovsk
Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense confirmed the shooting down of 59 Russian drones at 18 locations
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacked the Odessa region — photos and videos of the consequences
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of Russia's attack on the Odessa region on November 11

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?