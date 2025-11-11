Bloomberg editorial office draws attention to the fact that, against the backdrop of the war with Russia, Ukraine was able to become a “drone superpower” and also became a world leader in the production of combat UAVs. Ukraine has already surpassed NATO countries in certain aspects in the field of unmanned technologies.

Ukraine's progress impresses the West

As British journalists note, a country at war has been able to create the world's most dynamic drone ecosystem, combining front-line experience, rapid innovation cycles, and government support.

Compared to other global players, none is developing drones so intensively and on such a scale.

Ukraine has become a drone superpower on the battlefield, Bloomberg believes. Share

It's just that now it wants to consolidate this status internationally by entering NATO markets.

Bloomberg actually admits: