"Drone Superpower". How Ukraine was able to surpass NATO
Source:  Bloomberg

Bloomberg editorial office draws attention to the fact that, against the backdrop of the war with Russia, Ukraine was able to become a “drone superpower” and also became a world leader in the production of combat UAVs. Ukraine has already surpassed NATO countries in certain aspects in the field of unmanned technologies.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine aims to consolidate its status as a drone superpower by entering NATO markets, transferring its combat experience into a standardized form suitable for export.
  • Despite NATO's stability, certification, and standards advantage, Ukraine's progress in drone technology presents a new dynamic in the global arena.

Ukraine's progress impresses the West

As British journalists note, a country at war has been able to create the world's most dynamic drone ecosystem, combining front-line experience, rapid innovation cycles, and government support.

Compared to other global players, none is developing drones so intensively and on such a scale.

Ukraine has become a drone superpower on the battlefield, Bloomberg believes.

It's just that now it wants to consolidate this status internationally by entering NATO markets.

Bloomberg actually admits:

  • Ukraine has surpassed NATO in the practical use of drones — in scale, speed of production, and adaptation of technologies.

  • But NATO has an advantage in the institutional, logistical, and industrial base — that is, in stability, certification, standards, etc.

  • That is why Ukrainian companies are now trying to integrate their developments into Alliance systems — to transfer combat experience into a standardized form suitable for export.

