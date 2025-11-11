Trump wants to remove mention of Ukraine's integrity and condemnation of Russia from UN resolution
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump wants to remove mention of Ukraine's integrity and condemnation of Russia from UN resolution

What is Trump's team trying to achieve?
Читати українською
Source:  Kyiv Post

Insiders of the Kyiv Post report that US President Donald Trump's team has proposed removing from the UN resolution the wording that confirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine and condemns the Russian occupation of Crimea and other territories.

Points of attention

  • This move by the Trump administration suggests a significant shift in US foreign policy in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
  • Insiders and European diplomats view the proposed amendments as Washington distancing itself from Ukraine's critical concerns at a pivotal moment in international diplomacy.

What is Trump's team trying to achieve?

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a resolution that official Kyiv submits to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly every year.

This is a document called “The Human Rights Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol.”

The aforementioned resolution directly confirmed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, condemned the Russian occupation of Crimea and other territories, as well as the war crimes of the invaders.

However, now Trump and his team intend to remove these formulations.

According to insiders, the States is pushing for the document to be submitted in a broader format this time — under the title "war in Ukraine" — without any mention of Russia's "territorial integrity" or "aggression."

One of the European diplomats commented on the situation on condition of anonymity:

This is another example of Washington distancing itself from Ukraine's key interests at a crucial moment in diplomacy.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump exempts Hungary from all sanctions against Russian oil and gas
Orban achieved relaxations for Hungary
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lavrov seeks meeting with Trump team after high-profile failure
Lavrov wants to meet with Rubio
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This will not happen." Trump made a loud promise regarding Russia
The White House
Trump promises he will prevent World War III

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?