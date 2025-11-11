Insiders of the Kyiv Post report that US President Donald Trump's team has proposed removing from the UN resolution the wording that confirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine and condemns the Russian occupation of Crimea and other territories.

What is Trump's team trying to achieve?

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a resolution that official Kyiv submits to the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly every year.

This is a document called “The Human Rights Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Including the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol.”

The aforementioned resolution directly confirmed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, condemned the Russian occupation of Crimea and other territories, as well as the war crimes of the invaders.

However, now Trump and his team intend to remove these formulations.

According to insiders, the States is pushing for the document to be submitted in a broader format this time — under the title "war in Ukraine" — without any mention of Russia's "territorial integrity" or "aggression."

One of the European diplomats commented on the situation on condition of anonymity: