Trump exempts Hungary from all sanctions against Russian oil and gas
Source:  Reuters

The United States has officially granted Hungary a waiver from U.S. sanctions for using Russian oil and gas, a decision made by U.S. President Donald Trump following a meeting with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on November 7.

Points of attention

  • Despite the waiver, Trump expressed no immediate plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested a potential meeting in Budapest, Hungary, in the future.
  • The exemption granted to Hungary signifies a diplomatic move amid global energy dynamics and alliances, showcasing the interplay between political relations and economic interests.

A White House spokesman told reporters that Hungary eventually received a one-year exemption from US sanctions against Russian energy.

In addition, it is noted that the Hungarian leader's team has committed to purchasing liquefied natural gas from the United States under contracts — the amount is about $600 million.

Viktor Orban himself immediately reacted to Donald Trump's decision.

President Donald Trump has guaranteed full sanctions relief for the TurkStream and Druzhba gas pipelines, allowing Hungary to continue providing families with the lowest energy prices in Europe.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

It is also known that during negotiations with Orban, Donald Trump emphasized that he did not yet see any reason to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I would like it to be in Hungary, in Budapest. It turns out I didn't want to have this meeting because I didn't think anything important would happen. But if we do have it, I would like it to be in Budapest," the US president said.

