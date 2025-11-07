Orban called himself Europe's only peacemaker at meeting with Trump
Orban called himself Europe's only peacemaker at meeting with Trump

The White House
Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that his government is the only one in Europe that advocates for peace in Ukraine.

  • Viktor Orban claims that Hungary is the only government in Europe supporting peace efforts in Ukraine, contrasting with others perpetuating the war.
  • During a meeting with Donald Trump, Orban praised the US president for his efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine and highlighted the significance of peace for the entire European continent.
  • Orban's statement that Hungary is the sole peacemaker in Europe raises questions about the roles of other European governments in the Ukrainian conflict.

Orban considers himself Europe's only peacemaker

He said this at the White House on November 7 during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Orban praised the US president, who is "making enormous efforts to achieve peace" in Ukraine, "which is simply wonderful and very positive for the European continent and all the peoples of Europe."

The only government that is in favor of peace is the United States government and the small Hungary in Europe. All other governments prefer to continue the war because many of them think that Ukraine can win on the front, which is a misunderstanding of the situation.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

After that, Trump asked Orbán if he thought Ukraine could not win this war.

To this, the Prime Minister of Hungary said with a smile: "You know, miracles happen."

Journalists asked Trump whether he would grant Hungary an exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

Of course, we are looking at this issue because it is very difficult for them to get oil and gas from other regions. As you know, they are landlocked. It is a wonderful country, a big country, but they are landlocked. They have no ports. So they have a difficult problem.

