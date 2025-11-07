Orban called himself Europe's only peacemaker at meeting with Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that his government is the only one in Europe that advocates for peace in Ukraine.

Orban considers himself Europe's only peacemaker

He said this at the White House on November 7 during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Orban praised the US president, who is "making enormous efforts to achieve peace" in Ukraine, "which is simply wonderful and very positive for the European continent and all the peoples of Europe."

The only government that is in favor of peace is the United States government and the small Hungary in Europe. All other governments prefer to continue the war because many of them think that Ukraine can win on the front, which is a misunderstanding of the situation. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

After that, Trump asked Orbán if he thought Ukraine could not win this war.

To this, the Prime Minister of Hungary said with a smile: "You know, miracles happen." Share

Journalists asked Trump whether he would grant Hungary an exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas.