Orban called himself Europe's only peacemaker at meeting with Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that his government is the only one in Europe that advocates for peace in Ukraine.
Orban considers himself Europe's only peacemaker
He said this at the White House on November 7 during a meeting with Donald Trump.
Orban praised the US president, who is "making enormous efforts to achieve peace" in Ukraine, "which is simply wonderful and very positive for the European continent and all the peoples of Europe."
After that, Trump asked Orbán if he thought Ukraine could not win this war.
Journalists asked Trump whether he would grant Hungary an exemption from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas.
Of course, we are looking at this issue because it is very difficult for them to get oil and gas from other regions. As you know, they are landlocked. It is a wonderful country, a big country, but they are landlocked. They have no ports. So they have a difficult problem.
