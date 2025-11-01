"Criticizes our peaceful position". Orban accused Tusk of attacking Hungary
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Criticizes our peaceful position". Orban accused Tusk of attacking Hungary

Orban Victor
Orban
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk of attacking Hungary in an attempt to divert attention from his own political problems.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban accuses Donald Tusk of attacking Hungary to deflect from his own political problems.
  • Hungary asserts its commitment to peace and independence from Brussels, contrasting with Poland's actions.
  • The political tensions between Hungary and Poland lead to sharp exchanges between European leaders.

Orban lashed out at Tusk: what is known

Orban wrote about this on November 1 on the social network X.

Orban said that Tusk launched another attack on Hungary because he "has serious problems at home."

His party lost the presidential election, his government is unstable, and he himself is losing the election. Together with Manfred Weber, he has become one of the most vocal belligerent politicians in Europe, but his war policy is failing: Ukraine is running out of European money, and the Polish people are tired of war. He cannot change course because he has turned Poland into a vassal of Brussels.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

He emphasized that his country does not intend to follow the path chosen by the Polish government.

Now he is in a panic, persecuting his political opponents and criticizing Hungary's pro-peace stance, trying to divert attention from his internal problems. This is very sad.

Hungary is on a different path — the path of peace. The Hungarian people refuse to become a vassal of Brussels. Mr. Tusk must accept this — and mind his own business.

On October 30, Viktor Orban met with former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, a defendant in the spyware case, in Budapest. According to Ziobro, the visit to the Hungarian capital was related to the premiere of a film, and the meeting with Orban was not planned in advance.

Orban posted a photo of himself and Ziobro online and wrote that after "the huge victory of the Polish right in the presidential election, the pro-Brussels Polish government has launched a political campaign against them."

Donald Tusk commented on Orban's meeting with Ziobro. On Platform X, the Polish Prime Minister briefly noted: "Either to prison or to Budapest."

Ziobro's visit to Hungary provoked a sarcastic comment from Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

The Polish Foreign Minister hinted at a similar situation with another former official and Ziobro's deputy, Marcin Romanowski, who fled Polish justice to Hungary and received asylum there in December 2024.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban announced the EU's new "miracle weapon" to destroy Russia
Orban again scares Europe with war with Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will have no energy resources." Orban panics before meeting with Trump
Orban invents a new batch of excuses
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump humiliates Orban after his pleas regarding Russian oil
The White House
Orban failed to persuade Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?