"Criticizes our peaceful position". Orban accused Tusk of attacking Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk of attacking Hungary in an attempt to divert attention from his own political problems.

Orban lashed out at Tusk: what is known

Orban wrote about this on November 1 on the social network X.

Orban said that Tusk launched another attack on Hungary because he "has serious problems at home."

His party lost the presidential election, his government is unstable, and he himself is losing the election. Together with Manfred Weber, he has become one of the most vocal belligerent politicians in Europe, but his war policy is failing: Ukraine is running out of European money, and the Polish people are tired of war. He cannot change course because he has turned Poland into a vassal of Brussels. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He emphasized that his country does not intend to follow the path chosen by the Polish government.

Now he is in a panic, persecuting his political opponents and criticizing Hungary's pro-peace stance, trying to divert attention from his internal problems. This is very sad. Share

Hungary is on a different path — the path of peace. The Hungarian people refuse to become a vassal of Brussels. Mr. Tusk must accept this — and mind his own business.

On October 30, Viktor Orban met with former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, a defendant in the spyware case, in Budapest. According to Ziobro, the visit to the Hungarian capital was related to the premiere of a film, and the meeting with Orban was not planned in advance.

Orban posted a photo of himself and Ziobro online and wrote that after "the huge victory of the Polish right in the presidential election, the pro-Brussels Polish government has launched a political campaign against them."

Donald Tusk commented on Orban's meeting with Ziobro. On Platform X, the Polish Prime Minister briefly noted: "Either to prison or to Budapest."

Ziobro's visit to Hungary provoked a sarcastic comment from Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Share

The Polish Foreign Minister hinted at a similar situation with another former official and Ziobro's deputy, Marcin Romanowski, who fled Polish justice to Hungary and received asylum there in December 2024.