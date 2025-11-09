Lavrov seeks meeting with Trump team after high-profile failure
Lavrov seeks meeting with Trump team after high-profile failure

Lavrov wants to meet with Rubio
The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, said that he wants to hold a personal meeting with the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, but, he said, the US authorities must take into account Moscow's interests in the issue of ending the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Lavrov emphasizes the importance of regular communication with Rubio to address Ukrainian issues and advance bilateral agendas.
  • The aftermath of the failed meeting underscores the complexities and challenges faced in diplomatic relations between Russia and the US.

During a new interview, Putin's henchman cynically stated the importance of discussing the Ukrainian issue, as well as advancing the bilateral agenda.

Lavrov also added that he and Rubio allegedly realize the need for regular communication.

It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and for advancing the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by phone, and are ready to hold personal meetings when necessary.

According to the Russian diplomat, the recent talks in Alaska between Putin and Trump should become the basis for a potential agreement to end the war against Ukraine.

"Then the Americans assured us that they would be able to guarantee that ([Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky would not hinder the peace process. Obviously, certain difficulties arose in this regard," laments Lavrov.

What is important to understand is that it was because of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry that a new potential meeting between the Russian dictator and the American president was disrupted.

After that, Lavrov fell out of favor with Putin.

