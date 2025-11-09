The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, said that he wants to hold a personal meeting with the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, but, he said, the US authorities must take into account Moscow's interests in the issue of ending the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Lavrov emphasizes the importance of regular communication with Rubio to address Ukrainian issues and advance bilateral agendas.
- The aftermath of the failed meeting underscores the complexities and challenges faced in diplomatic relations between Russia and the US.
Lavrov wants to meet with Rubio
During a new interview, Putin's henchman cynically stated the importance of discussing the Ukrainian issue, as well as advancing the bilateral agenda.
Lavrov also added that he and Rubio allegedly realize the need for regular communication.
According to the Russian diplomat, the recent talks in Alaska between Putin and Trump should become the basis for a potential agreement to end the war against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that it was because of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry that a new potential meeting between the Russian dictator and the American president was disrupted.
After that, Lavrov fell out of favor with Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-