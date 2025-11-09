The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) carefully analyzed the development of hostilities on the front and concluded that the Russian invaders were unable to advance on key areas of the front. Moreover, in the Sumy region, the enemy is suffering enormous losses.

The situation at the front — what's really happening

American analysts draw attention to the fact that Russian soldiers continued offensive operations in the north of Sumy region, but again suffered a series of defeats during their assaults.

In addition, it is emphasized that Russian military leaders do not even hide the fact that their forces are suffering large-scale losses near Bezsalivka in the Sumy direction.

According to ISW, all this is happening against the backdrop of mass desertion and a lack of proper training, communications, and radio communications.

Analysts also note that powerful strikes by Ukrainian drones constantly hinder the process of replenishing enemy reserves.

It is also indicated that in the Kharkiv region, Russian soldiers are also constantly facing failures in their operations, trying to advance deeper.

Russia claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hold only 10% of Vovchansk, however, according to ISW geolocation footage, the advance of Russian troops in this city can be estimated at 34.7%.

Russian assaults are not letting up near Dobropillya, but so far everything is in vain.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has disseminated information about the capture of Vilchy, but there is no evidence for this.