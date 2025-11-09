On the night of November 9, it was very noisy again in Voronezh, Russia, where explosions were heard. Later, it became known that there had been a missile attack on the Voronezh CHP-1 from Ukraine.

“Bavovna” in Russia on November 9 — first details

At night, the Kremlin's protege in the region, Alexander Gusev, warned the local population about the missile danger.

Against this background, reports of a fire at a thermal power plant began to spread.

After a detailed analysis of the photos and videos, it became clear that the shooting location is located approximately 1.3 kilometers from Voronezh CHPP-1.

This indicates that she was the target of the attack this time.

What is important to understand is that Voronezh CHPP-1 is owned by RIR Energo Joint Stock Company.

Open sources indicate that the installed electrical capacity of the station reaches 378.3 megawatts, thermal capacity — 1,389.3 gigacalories per hour. The enterprise employs about 430 people.

In addition, it is noted that this is the largest supplier of thermal energy in Voronezh — the CHP provides heat to four districts of the city and over a thousand enterprises.

The Russian authorities claim that during the night their air defense allegedly shot down 43 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, 1 over the Rostov region.

In its report, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention the missile attack on the Voronezh CHPP in any way.