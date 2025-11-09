Watch: Ukraine hits thermal power plant in Voronezh, Russia with missiles
Watch: Ukraine hits thermal power plant in Voronezh, Russia with missiles

“Bavovna” in Russia on November 9 — first details
Source:  online.ua

On the night of November 9, it was very noisy again in Voronezh, Russia, where explosions were heard. Later, it became known that there had been a missile attack on the Voronezh CHP-1 from Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The largest supplier of thermal energy in Voronezh came under attack from Ukraine.
  • The Russian government is hiding the fact of the attack and its consequences from Russians.

“Bavovna” in Russia on November 9 — first details

At night, the Kremlin's protege in the region, Alexander Gusev, warned the local population about the missile danger.

Against this background, reports of a fire at a thermal power plant began to spread.

After a detailed analysis of the photos and videos, it became clear that the shooting location is located approximately 1.3 kilometers from Voronezh CHPP-1.

This indicates that she was the target of the attack this time.

What is important to understand is that Voronezh CHPP-1 is owned by RIR Energo Joint Stock Company.

Open sources indicate that the installed electrical capacity of the station reaches 378.3 megawatts, thermal capacity — 1,389.3 gigacalories per hour. The enterprise employs about 430 people.

In addition, it is noted that this is the largest supplier of thermal energy in Voronezh — the CHP provides heat to four districts of the city and over a thousand enterprises.

The Russian authorities claim that during the night their air defense allegedly shot down 43 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, 1 over the Rostov region.

In its report, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention the missile attack on the Voronezh CHPP in any way.

"Bavovna" in Crimea. Oil depot in Feodosia on fire again — video
Loud "bavovna" in Russia: CHP and electrical substation on fire — video
New "bavovna" in Russia: oil companies and an electrical substation are on fire — video
