US refutes Orban's lies after meeting with Trump
Orbán's team publicly disgraced again
On November 8, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team began lying about receiving an indefinite exemption from U.S. sanctions on the use of Russian oil and gas. However, the White House administration denied these fabrications.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban's specific goal during his meeting with Donald Trump was to secure an exemption for Hungary from sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, but the truth behind the lies was revealed by the US administration.
  • The scandalous politician's attempt to manipulate the narrative was unsuccessful as the US refuted the misinformation spread by Orban's team regarding the sanctions exemption.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was one of the first to lie about the indefinite exemption from sanctions.

The Prime Minister (Viktor Orban. — ed.) spoke clearly. He agreed with the US President that we received an indefinite exemption from sanctions. Oil and gas supplies to Hungary are not subject to sanctions for an indefinite period, — the Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote on Facebook.

However, a representative of Donald Trump's team told reporters that this was a lie, and the postponement is valid for only one year.

In addition, it is noted that Hungary is also diversifying its energy purchases and has committed to purchasing liquefied natural gas from the United States under contracts worth about $600 million.

As mentioned earlier, on November 7, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban flew to Washington for talks about Donald Trump.

The scandalous politician had a specific goal — to obtain an exemption from the US for Hungary from sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil.

