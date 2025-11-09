On November 8, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team began lying about receiving an indefinite exemption from U.S. sanctions on the use of Russian oil and gas. However, the White House administration denied these fabrications.
- Viktor Orban's specific goal during his meeting with Donald Trump was to secure an exemption for Hungary from sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, but the truth behind the lies was revealed by the US administration.
- The scandalous politician's attempt to manipulate the narrative was unsuccessful as the US refuted the misinformation spread by Orban's team regarding the sanctions exemption.
Orbán's team publicly disgraced again
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was one of the first to lie about the indefinite exemption from sanctions.
However, a representative of Donald Trump's team told reporters that this was a lie, and the postponement is valid for only one year.
In addition, it is noted that Hungary is also diversifying its energy purchases and has committed to purchasing liquefied natural gas from the United States under contracts worth about $600 million.
As mentioned earlier, on November 7, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban flew to Washington for talks about Donald Trump.
The scandalous politician had a specific goal — to obtain an exemption from the US for Hungary from sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil.
