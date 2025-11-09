Fico opposed providing 185 billion euros for Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

Fico opposed providing 185 billion euros for Ukraine

Fico blocks aid to Ukraine again
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made it clear that he will not agree to the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. What is important to understand is that we are talking about an amount of 185 billion euros.

Points of attention

  • Robert Fico challenges the EU's proposal, stating that Slovakia will not partake in any financial schemes supporting Ukraine's military expenditures.
  • Fico's stance raises crucial questions about the allocation of frozen assets and their impact on the conflict in Ukraine.

Fico blocks aid to Ukraine again

Currently, the European Union authorities are actively trying to implement a plan that will allow EU governments to use up to 185 billion euros to support Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the majority of Russian sovereign assets that are currently frozen in Europe, without their confiscation.

However, an obstacle on this path was the fears of Belgium, on whose territory a key part of these Russian assets is located.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Robert Fico also decided to challenge the European Union.

Slovakia will not participate in any legal or financial schemes to recover frozen assets if these funds are spent on military expenditures in Ukraine.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

In his opinion, the use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine will only "heat up" the war.

"Do we want to end the war or are we heating it up? We are going to give Ukraine 140 billion euros to keep the war going. What does that mean? That the war will last at least two more years," Fico complains cynically.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU leaders support Trump's idea regarding Ukraine
Government of Great Britain
Trump received support from the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk named the poorest country in the European Union
Tusk publicly shamed Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union warned of a "moment of truth" for Ukraine
Ukraine is making progress on its path to EU membership

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?