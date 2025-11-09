Fico opposed providing 185 billion euros for Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made it clear that he will not agree to the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. What is important to understand is that we are talking about an amount of 185 billion euros.
Points of attention
- Robert Fico challenges the EU's proposal, stating that Slovakia will not partake in any financial schemes supporting Ukraine's military expenditures.
- Fico's stance raises crucial questions about the allocation of frozen assets and their impact on the conflict in Ukraine.
Fico blocks aid to Ukraine again
Currently, the European Union authorities are actively trying to implement a plan that will allow EU governments to use up to 185 billion euros to support Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about the majority of Russian sovereign assets that are currently frozen in Europe, without their confiscation.
However, an obstacle on this path was the fears of Belgium, on whose territory a key part of these Russian assets is located.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Robert Fico also decided to challenge the European Union.
In his opinion, the use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine will only "heat up" the war.
