Fico opposed providing 185 billion euros for Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has made it clear that he will not agree to the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. What is important to understand is that we are talking about an amount of 185 billion euros.

Fico blocks aid to Ukraine again

Currently, the European Union authorities are actively trying to implement a plan that will allow EU governments to use up to 185 billion euros to support Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the majority of Russian sovereign assets that are currently frozen in Europe, without their confiscation.

However, an obstacle on this path was the fears of Belgium, on whose territory a key part of these Russian assets is located.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Robert Fico also decided to challenge the European Union.

Slovakia will not participate in any legal or financial schemes to recover frozen assets if these funds are spent on military expenditures in Ukraine. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

In his opinion, the use of Russian assets in favor of Ukraine will only "heat up" the war.