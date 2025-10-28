Tusk named the poorest country in the European Union
Category
Politics
Publication date

Tusk named the poorest country in the European Union

Tusk publicly shamed Orban
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Hungarian leader Viktor Orban for his pro-Russian stance and problems with the rule of law in Hungary.

Points of attention

  • Tusk's statements followed Hungary's intentions to form an anti-Ukrainian alliance with Czech Republic and Slovakia, raising further concerns about Hungary's direction in the EU.
  • Donald Tusk's strong remarks shed light on the political tensions within the EU and the challenges posed by diverging ideologies among member states.

Tusk publicly shamed Orban

The Polish politician once again mentioned an "old friend" with whom he was close in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He is also outraged that he "recently seems to be fascinated by Moscow" and "now believes it is better to build a somewhat authoritarian model" along the lines of Russia.

According to Tusk, for Orbán, power is "a means of ensuring that no one can control the actions of the government."

The Polish Prime Minister also drew attention to the fact that Hungary "was much further along than Poland in 1989," but is now "the poorest country in the European Union."

Those who allowed corruption, for example, of European funds, fell behind in this great race for economic growth and human prosperity.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

Tusk's loud statements came after information emerged that Hungary was determined to join forces with the Czech Republic and Slovakia to form an anti-Ukrainian alliance within the EU.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named the main advantages of Gripen aircraft
Why Gripen aircraft are so unique
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban announced the EU's new "miracle weapon" to destroy Russia
Orban again scares Europe with war with Russia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
FSB came to search the house of the traitor to Ukraine Montyan
The traitor Montyan is in trouble again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?