Tusk named the poorest country in the European Union

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Hungarian leader Viktor Orban for his pro-Russian stance and problems with the rule of law in Hungary.

Tusk publicly shamed Orban

The Polish politician once again mentioned an "old friend" with whom he was close in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He is also outraged that he "recently seems to be fascinated by Moscow" and "now believes it is better to build a somewhat authoritarian model" along the lines of Russia.

According to Tusk, for Orbán, power is "a means of ensuring that no one can control the actions of the government."

The Polish Prime Minister also drew attention to the fact that Hungary "was much further along than Poland in 1989," but is now "the poorest country in the European Union."

Those who allowed corruption, for example, of European funds, fell behind in this great race for economic growth and human prosperity. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Tusk's loud statements came after information emerged that Hungary was determined to join forces with the Czech Republic and Slovakia to form an anti-Ukrainian alliance within the EU.