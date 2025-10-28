FSB came to search the house of the traitor to Ukraine Montyan
Source:  online.ua

Russian FSB operatives conducted a search and seized all the equipment of traitor to Ukraine and Z-propagandist Tetyana Montyan. In addition, a criminal case was opened against her.

  • Montyan, despite the legal troubles she faces, remains confident and believes she will overcome this situation.
  • Having been added to the list of 'extremists' in Russia previously, Montyan, who supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine, finds herself in yet another controversy.

As the propagandist herself claims, she is currently under a restraining order.

Tatyana Montyan officially confirmed on her social networks that a criminal case was opened against her under Part 2 of Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Public calls to engage in extremist activities).

Moreover, the traitor Ukraine added that Rosfinmonitoring had blocked its accounts.

She voiced the assumption that the reason for the criminal case was her 2022 publication, in which she called for the killing of Russian pro-government experts and bloggers who always side with the Kremlin.

According to Tetyana Montyan, this situation does not bother her much. The propagandist is confident that she will deal with this problem.

Previously, pro-Russian propagandist Tetyana Montyan was added to the official list of "extremists" in Russia. After Euromaidan, she moved from Ukraine to Russia, and later began to actively support and justify the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

