The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that Ukrainian defenders were forced to retreat from positions near five settlements in two directions in the Zaporizhia region.
Points of attention
- The withdrawal aimed to thwart the enemy's attempts to bring reinforcements into targeted settlements.
- Fierce battles are also reported for Rivnepil', Solodke, and Yablukove, as the Russian army seeks strategic advances.
What is happening in Zaporizhia
According to Voloshyn, intense fighting has been ongoing in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipil directions for the past few days.
The Russian occupiers are using all types of available weapons to displace the Ukrainian defenders from their positions.
Over the past few days, about a hundred clashes have occurred on this section of the front.
Against the backdrop of a significant intensification of Russian assaults (over 400 artillery shells per day using about 2,000 rounds of ammunition), the Defense Forces were forced to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Novye, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka.
The main goal of such a step is to save the lives of personnel.
In addition, he officially confirmed that fierce battles are taking place for Rivnepil', Solodke, and Yablukove.
It is there that the Russian army seeks to capture Hulyaipole from the eastern direction and cut off the logistical routes leading from Pokrovsk.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-