Ukrainian soldiers were forced to withdraw from some positions in Zaporizhia

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that Ukrainian defenders were forced to retreat from positions near five settlements in two directions in the Zaporizhia region.

What is happening in Zaporizhia

According to Voloshyn, intense fighting has been ongoing in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipil directions for the past few days.

The Russian occupiers are using all types of available weapons to displace the Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

Over the past few days, about a hundred clashes have occurred on this section of the front.

Against the backdrop of a significant intensification of Russian assaults (over 400 artillery shells per day using about 2,000 rounds of ammunition), the Defense Forces were forced to withdraw from positions near the settlements of Novouspenivske, Novye, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka, and Novomykolaivka.

The main goal of such a step is to save the lives of personnel.

The enemy is trying to bring their reinforcement groups into these settlements, but the Ukrainian defenders are doing their best to counteract their attempts to hold on, Voloshyn emphasized.

In addition, he officially confirmed that fierce battles are taking place for Rivnepil', Solodke, and Yablukove.