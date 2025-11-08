"It was a failure." Why Lavrov really angered Putin
Has Lavrov ruined his reputation in Putin's eyes?
Source:  Sky News

Sky News draws attention to the fact that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was the only absent permanent member of the Russian Security Council, during which dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the development of proposals for the possible resumption of nuclear testing. Journalists have learned what really happened.

Points of attention

  • The importance of maintaining control and discipline within his team could lead Putin to dismiss Lavrov if he has truly 'crossed the line.'
  • Political scientists warn that Lavrov's audacity could cost him his seat at the Kremlin's main table, signaling the potential end of his political career.

Has Lavrov ruined his reputation in Putin's eyes?

As journalists managed to find out, it was the tough position of the head of Russian diplomacy during a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that became one of the reasons for the freezing of the Trump-Putin summit.

"Lavrov either missed the moment or went off script. His diplomacy—or rather, the lack thereof—derailed the summit and it was a failure," said one insider.

According to journalists, this was a blow to the image of the Russian dictator, who is very keen to establish a dialogue with the Trump team not only on Ukraine but also on nuclear control issues.

It was because of Lavrov's antics that Putin looked weak on the international stage and unable to maintain control over his own minister.

Political scientists point out that for the head of the Kremlin, loyalty and discipline are the most important things.

And if Lavrov has truly "crossed the line," his political career could be over.

