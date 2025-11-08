The Polish Sejm rejected Navrotsky's anti-Ukrainian proposal

The Polish Sejm rejected President Karol Nawrocki's bill on changes in the provision of assistance to Ukrainian citizens, which also proposed introducing criminal liability for the propaganda of "Banderism".

Navrotsky's proposal failed

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the presidential bill was prepared after the Polish head of state vetoed a new version of the law on assistance to Ukrainians in Poland at the end of August.

What is important to understand is that it duplicated most of the provisions on the gradual withdrawal of some of the support measures that were already included in the government law passed at the end of September.

The country's leader proposed norms that were not in the government law.

The first of them concerned changes to the Polish Criminal Code and provided for an increase in the penalty for illegally crossing the Polish border to five years of imprisonment, as well as an increase in the penalty for organizing illegal border crossing — from 2 to 12 years of imprisonment. Share

Journalists point out that another change was the introduction of criminal punishment for propaganda of the so-called "Banderism" and the activities of the OUN-UPA.

Ukrainian historians immediately publicly criticized Navrotsky's proposal: