Instead of Russian energy resources, Poland will supply Slovakia with American gas

Poland intends to supply Slovakia with American gas, which will replace Russian energy resources.
Points of attention
- Poland plans to supply American gas to Slovakia to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources.
- The agreement between Poland and Slovakia aims to provide alternative energy sources in the region.
- Poland is expected to become a hub for the supply of liquefied gas from the United States to Eastern and Central Europe.
Poland to supply Slovakia with gas from the US
This was announced by the presidents of Slovakia and Poland, Peter Pellegrini and Karol Nawrocki, during a joint press conference in Bratislava.
According to him, in this matter, Slovakia is "in a very difficult situation from a technical point of view," and it is unrealistic to do this in the short term.
Therefore, I am very pleased to accept the proposal of the President of Poland and the actions of the Polish government, which will allow for alternative gas supplies to Slovakia through the interconnector of our systems. Of course, if this gas is available at a good price and reasonable transit tariffs. This is an opportunity to diversify our energy supply and use the infrastructure in which we have invested together with Poland.
In turn, Navrosky noted that Poland will soon become a hub for the supply of liquefied gas from the United States to the countries of the region.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-