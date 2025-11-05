Instead of Russian energy resources, Poland will supply Slovakia with American gas
Category
Economics
Publication date

Instead of Russian energy resources, Poland will supply Slovakia with American gas

Poland
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Poland intends to supply Slovakia with American gas, which will replace Russian energy resources.

Points of attention

  • Poland plans to supply American gas to Slovakia to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources.
  • The agreement between Poland and Slovakia aims to provide alternative energy sources in the region.
  • Poland is expected to become a hub for the supply of liquefied gas from the United States to Eastern and Central Europe.

Poland to supply Slovakia with gas from the US

This was announced by the presidents of Slovakia and Poland, Peter Pellegrini and Karol Nawrocki, during a joint press conference in Bratislava.

As the Slovak president noted, Bratislava is under pressure to stop gas supplies from Russia as soon as possible, and he has discussed this issue with both Navrosky and US President Donald Trump.

According to him, in this matter, Slovakia is "in a very difficult situation from a technical point of view," and it is unrealistic to do this in the short term.

Therefore, I am very pleased to accept the proposal of the President of Poland and the actions of the Polish government, which will allow for alternative gas supplies to Slovakia through the interconnector of our systems. Of course, if this gas is available at a good price and reasonable transit tariffs. This is an opportunity to diversify our energy supply and use the infrastructure in which we have invested together with Poland.

In turn, Navrosky noted that Poland will soon become a hub for the supply of liquefied gas from the United States to the countries of the region.

In Poland, we have an LNG terminal in Świnoujście. I hope that the construction of a floating terminal in the Baltic Sea will also be completed soon. We have an interconnector with Slovakia. Therefore, we, the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, have an important task before us, in which we must be united: as the president (of Slovakia — ed.) said — complete independence from Russian gas.

Karol Navrotsky

Karol Navrotsky

President of Poland

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland, with the support of Norway, opened a new training center for the AFU
Poland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?