Poland to supply Slovakia with gas from the US

This was announced by the presidents of Slovakia and Poland, Peter Pellegrini and Karol Nawrocki, during a joint press conference in Bratislava.

As the Slovak president noted, Bratislava is under pressure to stop gas supplies from Russia as soon as possible, and he has discussed this issue with both Navrosky and US President Donald Trump. Share

According to him, in this matter, Slovakia is "in a very difficult situation from a technical point of view," and it is unrealistic to do this in the short term.

Therefore, I am very pleased to accept the proposal of the President of Poland and the actions of the Polish government, which will allow for alternative gas supplies to Slovakia through the interconnector of our systems. Of course, if this gas is available at a good price and reasonable transit tariffs. This is an opportunity to diversify our energy supply and use the infrastructure in which we have invested together with Poland.

In turn, Navrosky noted that Poland will soon become a hub for the supply of liquefied gas from the United States to the countries of the region.