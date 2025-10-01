Poland, with the support of Norway, opened a new training center for the AFU

With the support of Norway, a training center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, where 1,200 Ukrainian servicemen will be able to study simultaneously.

A new training center for the AFU has opened in Poland

The opening of the training center (Camp Jomsborg) on October 1 was attended by official representatives of Ukraine, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, and Iceland.

"The opening of the center demonstrates the ability to train Ukrainian soldiers in large numbers in a good location - the Podkarpacie region near Ukraine, at a training ground that is now truly beginning a second life. This training ground is gaining capabilities it never had before," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamyś.

The Polish government official thanked the Norwegian side for quickly implementing this idea. He called it important that the allies use Ukrainian experience.

Camp Jomsborg

"There is a runway for launching drones next to us. There is a place to study the experience of the ongoing war in Ukraine, implement the best solutions and capabilities to combat drones, and use drones that the Ukrainian army has," Kosiniak-Kamysh emphasized.

The center is located at the Demba-Lip Army Training Center. It was established as part of an international initiative by the Norwegian Armed Forces with the assistance of Poland as the host country.