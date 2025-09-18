Ukraine and Poland to create joint UAV task force

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh agreed in Kyiv to create a joint operational group on unmanned aircraft systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces.

Ukraine and Poland will jointly coordinate actions regarding drones

Shmyhal announced this at a press conference with his Polish colleague in Kyiv.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, this group will become a platform for coordination and development of joint initiatives.

Today, we agreed on a number of important steps. The first is the creation of a joint operational group on unmanned aerial systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces. Denys Shmyhal Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He added that both countries will integrate the latest defense technologies and initiate new projects "that should strengthen the protection of our people and our critical infrastructure."

According to him, the central element of this joint task force will be joint training programs. Share

Kosiniak-Kamysh arrived in Ukraine for a visit on the morning of September 18. At that time, he stated that Poland would cooperate with Ukraine, among other things, in the area of acquiring skills in operating unmanned aerial vehicles.