Ukraine and Poland to create joint UAV task force

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh agreed in Kyiv to create a joint operational group on unmanned aircraft systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Poland have agreed to establish a joint operational group on unmanned aircraft systems, aiming to strengthen defense against drones.
- The collaboration will serve as a platform for joint initiatives in the defense sector, focusing on integrating the latest security technologies.
- Central aspects of the task force's work include coordinating actions on unmanned aircraft systems and developing joint training programs.
Ukraine and Poland will jointly coordinate actions regarding drones
Shmyhal announced this at a press conference with his Polish colleague in Kyiv.
According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, this group will become a platform for coordination and development of joint initiatives.
He added that both countries will integrate the latest defense technologies and initiate new projects "that should strengthen the protection of our people and our critical infrastructure."
Kosiniak-Kamysh arrived in Ukraine for a visit on the morning of September 18. At that time, he stated that Poland would cooperate with Ukraine, among other things, in the area of acquiring skills in operating unmanned aerial vehicles.
On September 12, the Polish Ministry of Defense announced that cooperation with the Ukrainian side on countering drones will take place on Polish territory.
