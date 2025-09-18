Ukraine and Poland to create joint UAV task force
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine and Poland to create joint UAV task force

drones
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh agreed in Kyiv to create a joint operational group on unmanned aircraft systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Poland have agreed to establish a joint operational group on unmanned aircraft systems, aiming to strengthen defense against drones.
  • The collaboration will serve as a platform for joint initiatives in the defense sector, focusing on integrating the latest security technologies.
  • Central aspects of the task force's work include coordinating actions on unmanned aircraft systems and developing joint training programs.

Ukraine and Poland will jointly coordinate actions regarding drones

Shmyhal announced this at a press conference with his Polish colleague in Kyiv.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, this group will become a platform for coordination and development of joint initiatives.

Today, we agreed on a number of important steps. The first is the creation of a joint operational group on unmanned aerial systems, which will include representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish armed forces.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He added that both countries will integrate the latest defense technologies and initiate new projects "that should strengthen the protection of our people and our critical infrastructure."

According to him, the central element of this joint task force will be joint training programs.

Kosiniak-Kamysh arrived in Ukraine for a visit on the morning of September 18. At that time, he stated that Poland would cooperate with Ukraine, among other things, in the area of acquiring skills in operating unmanned aerial vehicles.

On September 12, the Polish Ministry of Defense announced that cooperation with the Ukrainian side on countering drones will take place on Polish territory.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland invokes Article 4 of the NATO Treaty after Russian attack
Poland will consult with NATO members
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland and Latvia close airspace near borders amid Russian provocations
borders
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland is preparing for possible Russian aggression — thousands of volunteers are undergoing training
Poland

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?