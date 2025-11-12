Syrskyi confirmed the occupation of 3 more settlements in Ukraine by Russians
Ukraine
Syrskyi confirmed the occupation of 3 more settlements in Ukraine by Russians

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky reports on the situation at the front
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, the Russian army is currently most active in the Pokrovsky direction. In addition, an aggravation of the situation is being recorded in the Zaporizhia, Oleksandrivka, and Hulyaipil directions.

  • Russian invaders exploiting weather conditions like thick fog to infiltrate Ukrainian positions in the Zaporizhia region.
  • Significant loss of personnel and military equipment by the Russian army in the operational zone of the South Group of Forces as reported by Oleksandr Syrsky.

According to the commander-in-chief, Ukrainian soldiers are working in active defense mode.

This is important to do against the backdrop of an offensive by superior enemy forces. The defenders successfully repel enemy assaults in the Kupyansk and Siversk areas.

The largest losses of the Russian army were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction — about 40 percent of the fighting is currently taking place on this section of the front.

Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that Russian invaders have significantly increased their activity in the Zaporizhia region.

It is there that the enemy uses weather conditions — thick fog — to infiltrate Ukrainian positions.

The situation in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipil directions has significantly worsened, where the enemy, taking advantage of the numerical superiority in forces and means, advanced forward in the course of fierce battles and captured three settlements. Soldiers of the Group of Forces "South" are waging exhausting battles for Rivnepil' and Yablukove.

He also noted that in the operational zone of the South Group of Forces, the Russian army has lost about 800 people and over a hundred units of various military equipment over the past 3 days.

