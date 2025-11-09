The Kremlin announced its plans for nuclear tests
Category
World
Publication date

The Kremlin announced its plans for nuclear tests

What Putin's team is up to
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov continues to insist that Russia and China "are not conducting nuclear weapons tests." He also added that Moscow has "heard" US statements about nuclear tests in the near future.

Points of attention

  • Putin's instructions to the Russian Security Council signal a strategic approach to the issue.
  • The interactions between the US and Russia on nuclear testing reflect the complexity of international relations and the need for diplomatic dialogue.

What Putin's team is up to

Russian propagandists asked the Kremlin spokesman whether the Russian authorities were sending a "signal" to Washington after Donald Trump announced nuclear tests in the near future.

The signal is this: we heard a statement from the President of the United States in which he said that Russia and China are engaged in nuclear weapons testing, and that America will soon do the same.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

As Peskov noted, against the backdrop of recent events, dictator Putin gave "an instruction to deal with this issue on the basis of the Russian Security Council in an interdepartmental format."

In addition, the Kremlin leader ordered his team to reach a conclusion on "the expediency or inexpediency of beginning preparations for nuclear tests."

As mentioned earlier, the American leader instructed the US Department of Defense to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing after Vladimir Putin's statements about testing the Burevesnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale arms exports to Ukraine are delayed — the reason is known
The US shutdown is a problem for Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin decided to finish off Russian business to continue the war
The Kremlin is not afraid to strangle Russian business

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?