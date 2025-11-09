Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov continues to insist that Russia and China "are not conducting nuclear weapons tests." He also added that Moscow has "heard" US statements about nuclear tests in the near future.

What Putin's team is up to

Russian propagandists asked the Kremlin spokesman whether the Russian authorities were sending a "signal" to Washington after Donald Trump announced nuclear tests in the near future.

The signal is this: we heard a statement from the President of the United States in which he said that Russia and China are engaged in nuclear weapons testing, and that America will soon do the same. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

As Peskov noted, against the backdrop of recent events, dictator Putin gave "an instruction to deal with this issue on the basis of the Russian Security Council in an interdepartmental format."

In addition, the Kremlin leader ordered his team to reach a conclusion on "the expediency or inexpediency of beginning preparations for nuclear tests."

As mentioned earlier, the American leader instructed the US Department of Defense to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing after Vladimir Putin's statements about testing the Burevesnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant.