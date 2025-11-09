Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov continues to insist that Russia and China "are not conducting nuclear weapons tests." He also added that Moscow has "heard" US statements about nuclear tests in the near future.
Points of attention
- Putin's instructions to the Russian Security Council signal a strategic approach to the issue.
- The interactions between the US and Russia on nuclear testing reflect the complexity of international relations and the need for diplomatic dialogue.
What Putin's team is up to
Russian propagandists asked the Kremlin spokesman whether the Russian authorities were sending a "signal" to Washington after Donald Trump announced nuclear tests in the near future.
As Peskov noted, against the backdrop of recent events, dictator Putin gave "an instruction to deal with this issue on the basis of the Russian Security Council in an interdepartmental format."
In addition, the Kremlin leader ordered his team to reach a conclusion on "the expediency or inexpediency of beginning preparations for nuclear tests."
As mentioned earlier, the American leader instructed the US Department of Defense to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing after Vladimir Putin's statements about testing the Burevesnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-