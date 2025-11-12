Pro-Kremlin Serbian President Vucic is Preparing for War with Russia

Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic, who is known for his pro-Putin stance on the international stage, said that Europe is actively preparing for a possible war with Russia, and his country has also begun to arm itself.

Vučić explained what Europe is currently experiencing

On the air of the Pink TV channel, the President of Serbia reacted to the loud statement of the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon.

What is important to understand is that the latter recently began to claim that the French army should be "ready for a shock in three or four years."

Vučić believes that these words indicate that "war between Europe and Russia is becoming increasingly likely."

"This is not empty talk. Everyone is preparing for it. This was stated by a general, who is an extremely responsible person," the Serbian leader explained. Share

According to Vučić, his country is currently "between a rock and a hard place," so he called for a significant strengthening of defense capabilities.

We must arm ourselves wisely and continue to invest heavily to defend our nation. Aleksandar Vucic President of Serbia

As mentioned earlier, the head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Martin Jaeger, recently warned Europe about the real danger of military conflict with Russia.