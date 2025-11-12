Russia is forced to sell oil at abnormal discounts
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia is forced to sell oil at abnormal discounts

Russia faces a new problem
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The discount for Russian Urals oil to Brent at the port of Primorsk increased to $19.4 per barrel on November 10. What is important to understand is that this is an absolute record in 2025.

Points of attention

  • The repercussions of the discounts extend to the reduction in purchases by major buyers like India and China, influenced by pressure from the United States, adding to Russia's economic woes.
  • The Kremlin is facing a complex situation as discounts soar, and key buyers show reluctance to continue purchasing Russian oil amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Russia faces a new problem

Journalists draw attention to the fact that back in early November, the size of the discounts fluctuated at $13–14 per barrel.

The situation began to deteriorate significantly after US President Donald Trump's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft.

According to economists, the maximum discounts of Urals to Brent were recorded in the second quarter of 2022: $31.9 per barrel and in the first quarter of 2023 - $30 per barrel.

However, what is important to understand is that during those periods, oil was significantly more expensive than in 2025.

The estimated cost of Brent at the beginning of November was $65.8 per ton.

The last time Rosneft discounts reached above $15 per barrel was in early 2025 after the introduction of a large-scale US package of sanctions against Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, and more than 180 vessels.

The Kremlin also cannot ignore the fact that the largest buyers of Russian oil, primarily India and China, have begun to slowly reduce their purchases of Russian oil under pressure from the United States.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are ready." Putin's team publicly addressed Ukraine
The Kremlin is again simulating readiness for peace talks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pro-Kremlin Serbian President Vucic is Preparing for War with Russia
Vučić explained what Europe is currently experiencing
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hits 3 Russian army command and observation posts
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 12, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?