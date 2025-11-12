The discount for Russian Urals oil to Brent at the port of Primorsk increased to $19.4 per barrel on November 10. What is important to understand is that this is an absolute record in 2025.

Russia faces a new problem

Journalists draw attention to the fact that back in early November, the size of the discounts fluctuated at $13–14 per barrel.

The situation began to deteriorate significantly after US President Donald Trump's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft.

According to economists, the maximum discounts of Urals to Brent were recorded in the second quarter of 2022: $31.9 per barrel and in the first quarter of 2023 - $30 per barrel.

However, what is important to understand is that during those periods, oil was significantly more expensive than in 2025.

The estimated cost of Brent at the beginning of November was $65.8 per ton.

The last time Rosneft discounts reached above $15 per barrel was in early 2025 after the introduction of a large-scale US package of sanctions against Gazprom Neft, Surgutneftegaz, and more than 180 vessels. Share

The Kremlin also cannot ignore the fact that the largest buyers of Russian oil, primarily India and China, have begun to slowly reduce their purchases of Russian oil under pressure from the United States.