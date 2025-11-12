"Putin and the secret rooms." Mysterious offices created for the dictator
Putin continues to hide from the world
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Journalists from the investigative project "Sistema" after a detailed analysis concluded that the Kremlin had been hiding the true whereabouts of Vladimir Putin for many years, using specially created "double offices."

Points of attention

  • Putin's continuous efforts to evade detection demonstrate his fear of reprisals and the extent to which he goes to stay hidden from the world.
  • The discovery of these secret rooms sheds light on the lengths dictators may go to maintain power and control over their image.

According to available information, at least three identical rooms were set up for the dictator in different parts of Russia — in Novo-Ogaryovo, Sochi, and Valdai.

It is very difficult to distinguish between them, but the journalists still managed to do it.

They noticed that these offices had different door handles, decorative lines on the wall, and file folders.

To this end, dozens of hours of broadcasts of the program "Moscow.Kremlin.Putin", archives of the Kremlin website, government procurement documents, and building plans were analyzed.

In general, it became known that over the past ten years, exact copies of the Kremlin head's office near Moscow were created to hide where he was at a given moment.

Although the offices look the same, journalists discovered small but telling differences:

  • in Sochi — a different location of the door handle, ventilation, and seam line on the wall;

  • in Valdai, the thermostat and the color of the countertop are different from the others;

  • in Novo-Ogarivs'kyi — the original from 2015.

Photo: Radio Liberty

One day, Putin can be filmed in an office with one "renovation", then in the same one but with another "renovation", and finally, back in the old one.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

