Ukrainian soldiers thwarted an attempt by the Russian army to break into Kostyantynivka

Soldiers from the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign were able to thwart attempts by Russian invaders to break into Konstantinovka, Donetsk region — the Russian army was forced to retreat with losses.

The Russians failed the attack on Konstantinovka

According to the defenders, the Russian invaders decided to take advantage of the thick fog in the Konstantinivka direction.

Under its cover, they tried to break into Kostyantynivka itself and the surrounding area. The occupiers pulled out a lot of personnel, hoping for a surprise. It didn't work out, — emphasize the fighters from the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign. Share

Ukrainian intelligence officers were able to notice the movement of Russian groups in time and also “greet them warmly.”

What is important to understand is that the fog became a trap for the Russian army — the occupiers could not understand where the aircraft was coming from, and the defenders worked clearly and accurately.

According to the soldiers, as a result, the enemy felt what a powerful rebuff really was.

The losses of personnel are significant. Some groups retreated, the rest remained in the fields. The equipment was damaged. Share

The Ukrainian military assures that Kostyaninovka is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.