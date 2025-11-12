China is forming its own "shadow fleet" — what is the goal?

According to Bloomberg, China is currently actively creating its own domestic "shadow fleet" - primarily ships that will be able to transport Russian gas and circumvent sanctions.
Points of attention
- Similar to Russia, China is investing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a key export energy source.
- The initial stages of China's 'shadow fleet' development raise concerns over transparency and compliance with international trade regulations.
What is known about China's plans?
According to journalists, alternative maritime procurement, for which the "shadow fleet" is needed, gives China the opportunity to diversify supplies and strengthen ties with Russia.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is betting on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the main export energy source.
According to Bloomberg, the process of forming a Chinese "shadow fleet" is currently in its initial stages.
So, it was found out that the CCH Gas tanker, which is carrying prohibited Russian cargo, is hiding its location as it approaches a Chinese port.
Moreover, it is indicated that another liquefied gas carrier, the Kunpeng, was spotted near Singapore with a similar structure — opaque and therefore highly unusual for the industry.
The aggressor country, Russia, is building its own "shadow fleet" of LNG, having accumulated over a dozen vessels.
