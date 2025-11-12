China is forming its own "shadow fleet" — what is the goal?

According to Bloomberg, China is currently actively creating its own domestic "shadow fleet" - primarily ships that will be able to transport Russian gas and circumvent sanctions.

What is known about China's plans?

According to journalists, alternative maritime procurement, for which the "shadow fleet" is needed, gives China the opportunity to diversify supplies and strengthen ties with Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is betting on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the main export energy source.

According to Bloomberg, the process of forming a Chinese "shadow fleet" is currently in its initial stages.

So, it was found out that the CCH Gas tanker, which is carrying prohibited Russian cargo, is hiding its location as it approaches a Chinese port.

Its registered owner, CCH-1 Shipping Co., has an address in Hong Kong that matches that of the postal company Samxin Secretarial Services Ltd. — a common practice for firms seeking to conceal ultimate beneficiaries when trading fuel from Iran or Russia.

Moreover, it is indicated that another liquefied gas carrier, the Kunpeng, was spotted near Singapore with a similar structure — opaque and therefore highly unusual for the industry.