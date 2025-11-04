Gas prices in Ukraine may decrease — what is the condition?
Category
Economics
Publication date

Gas prices in Ukraine may decrease — what is the condition?

Gas in Ukraine may become cheaper
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has officially confirmed that Slovakia may reduce the tariff for gas transit through its territory for import by Ukraine. It is important to understand that this will happen after Naftogaz signs long-term import contracts.

Points of attention

  • The negotiation also focuses on increasing pressure on Russia and preserving European unity amidst discussions on gas transit tariffs.
  • The outcome of negotiations between Ukraine and Slovakia could have significant implications for gas prices and supply in the region.

Gas in Ukraine may become cheaper

Yulia Svyrydenko named the conditions under which, if fulfilled, the team of Slovak leader Robert Fico could reduce the transit tariff to make the supply of imported gas to Ukraine cheaper.

This requires long-term gas contracts (for imports - ed.), - explained the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to her, the management of Naftogaz is currently actively working on preparing such contracts.

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and her Slovak counterpart Robert Fico held an important meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation.

Yes, the focus was on gas transit tariffs through Slovakia, which are now several times higher than the tariff for transit through Poland and Hungary.

What is important to understand is that it is the inflated transit tariff that increases the cost of gas imports to Ukraine.

Svyrydenko then reported that during the negotiations, the main focus was on increasing pressure on Russia, forcing it to make peace, protecting critical infrastructure, and preserving European unity.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU forces demonstrated combat work in Pokrovsk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU is fighting in Pokrovsk — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine strikes 4 areas of concentration of Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 4, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBU has declared suspicion against the Metropolitan of the UOC-MP in Donetsk region
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Another Metropolitan of the UOC-MP has been suspected

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?