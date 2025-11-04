Gas prices in Ukraine may decrease — what is the condition?

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has officially confirmed that Slovakia may reduce the tariff for gas transit through its territory for import by Ukraine. It is important to understand that this will happen after Naftogaz signs long-term import contracts.

Gas in Ukraine may become cheaper

Yulia Svyrydenko named the conditions under which, if fulfilled, the team of Slovak leader Robert Fico could reduce the transit tariff to make the supply of imported gas to Ukraine cheaper.

This requires long-term gas contracts (for imports - ed.), - explained the head of the Cabinet of Ministers. Share

According to her, the management of Naftogaz is currently actively working on preparing such contracts.

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and her Slovak counterpart Robert Fico held an important meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation.

Yes, the focus was on gas transit tariffs through Slovakia, which are now several times higher than the tariff for transit through Poland and Hungary.

What is important to understand is that it is the inflated transit tariff that increases the cost of gas imports to Ukraine.