Watch: Oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia, burns after drone attack

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defenses allegedly neutralized 64 "Ukrainian drones" during the night of November 15, but traditionally does not disclose the exact number of drones that attacked the Russian Federation. Eyewitnesses are posting videos of strikes on a refinery in Ryazan, Russia, online.

“Bavovna” in Russia on November 15 — what is known

According to the opposition Russian Telegram channel Astra, strike drones carried out a new attack on Ryazan at night.

According to local residents, the local refinery was hit.

In addition, it is indicated that the fall of UAV debris led to a fire on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Ryazan region. According to the latest data, no one was injured.

Governor Pavlo Malkov added that emergency services are working at the scene of the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that last night, "64 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems" over 9 regions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan: