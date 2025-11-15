Watch: Oil refinery in Ryazan, Russia, burns after drone attack
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defenses allegedly neutralized 64 "Ukrainian drones" during the night of November 15, but traditionally does not disclose the exact number of drones that attacked the Russian Federation. Eyewitnesses are posting videos of strikes on a refinery in Ryazan, Russia, online.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that the intercepted drones were spread across 9 regions of the Russian Federation and Tatarstan, with the majority over the Ryazan region.
  • Videos of the strikes on the refinery in Ryazan are circulating online, providing insights into the aftermath of the drone attack in Russia.

According to the opposition Russian Telegram channel Astra, strike drones carried out a new attack on Ryazan at night.

According to local residents, the local refinery was hit.

In addition, it is indicated that the fall of UAV debris led to a fire on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Ryazan region. According to the latest data, no one was injured.

Governor Pavlo Malkov added that emergency services are working at the scene of the attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry later stated that last night, "64 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems" over 9 regions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan:

  • 25 — over the territory of the Ryazan region,

  • 17 — over the territory of Rostov region,

  • 8 — over the territory of the Tambov region,

  • 5 — over the territory of the Voronezh region,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Saratov region,

  • 2 — over the territory of the Lipetsk region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Tula region,

  • 1 — over the territory of the Samara region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan.

