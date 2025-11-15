Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 15, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 14, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked eight areas of personnel concentration and one other important facility of the Russian occupiers.

  • The update provides insights into the continued efforts of Ukrainian defense forces in countering Russian aggression and maintaining territorial integrity.
  • The consistent updates on combat actions serve to highlight the endurance and resilience of the Ukrainian military in the face of the prolonged conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 15, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,157,400 (+1,000) people

  • tanks — 11,350 (+6) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,588 (+19) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,443 (+20) units.

  • MLRS — 1,541 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,244 (+2) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 80,877 (+490) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,940 (+14) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,396 (+90) units.

  • special equipment — 3,998 (+2) units.

The enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 23 missiles, and 52 air strikes, dropping 111 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,239 attacks, 169 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and engaged 4,863 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

