Death toll from Russian strikes in Kyiv rises
Ukraine
Kyiv City Military Administration
The death toll in Kyiv has risen to seven people
Читати українською

On the morning of November 15, it became officially known that Russia's attack on the capital of Ukraine had claimed the life of another person: an elderly woman who was injured as a result of an enemy strike died in the hospital.

  • The attack not only targeted Kyiv but also affected regions like Kharkiv and Odessa.
  • Our thoughts are with the families of the victims during this tragic time.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, made a statement on this occasion.

It became known that an elderly woman who was injured during the shelling on November 14 died in the hospital this morning.

According to him, thus, the number of Kyiv residents killed as a result of the terror of the Russian invaders reached 7 people.

Also, as of the morning of November 15, at least 35 victims are known.

"My sincere condolences to the family," added Timur Tkachenko.

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, this was a specially calculated attack to cause as much harm as possible to people and civilian infrastructure.

In Kyiv alone, dozens of high-rise buildings were destroyed. The Azerbaijani Embassy was damaged by Iskander fragments. The main direction of the attack was Kyiv, but the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa regions were also hit.

