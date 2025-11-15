Vance explained Trump's logic in relations with Putin

US Vice President J.D. Vance finally told reporters why American leader Donald Trump continues to engage in dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that it is not yielding any results.

Vance explained what Trump is trying to achieve

According to the US Vice President, the American leader is currently conducting "aggressive diplomacy" that will supposedly help end Russia's war against Ukraine.

You don't have to agree with Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, but if you want to achieve peace, you have to be strong. You also have to talk to people. You have to engage in aggressive, active diplomacy. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

According to him, the position of the head of the White House is to focus on peace, but not to allow others to dictate what he should do.