Vance explained Trump's logic in relations with Putin
Vance explained what Trump is trying to achieve
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US Vice President J.D. Vance finally told reporters why American leader Donald Trump continues to engage in dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that it is not yielding any results.

  • Dialogue with adversaries like Putin is seen as essential for achieving peace, even when not in agreement with their actions.
  • Trump's approach aims to prioritize peace while retaining autonomy in diplomatic decisions, resisting external pressure.

According to the US Vice President, the American leader is currently conducting "aggressive diplomacy" that will supposedly help end Russia's war against Ukraine.

You don't have to agree with Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, but if you want to achieve peace, you have to be strong. You also have to talk to people. You have to engage in aggressive, active diplomacy.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

According to him, the position of the head of the White House is to focus on peace, but not to allow others to dictate what he should do.

His doctrine is to have the strongest military in the world, focus on peace, but not let journalists in Washington dictate who you can talk to and how to do diplomacy,” Vance added.

