Vance explained Trump's logic in relations with Putin

US Vice President J.D. Vance finally told reporters why American leader Donald Trump continues to engage in dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, despite the fact that it is not yielding any results.
Vance explained what Trump is trying to achieve
According to the US Vice President, the American leader is currently conducting "aggressive diplomacy" that will supposedly help end Russia's war against Ukraine.
According to him, the position of the head of the White House is to focus on peace, but not to allow others to dictate what he should do.
