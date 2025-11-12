Trump begs Israeli president to pardon 'Bibi'

According to Reuters, US leader Donald Trump sent a secret letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which he pleaded for clemency for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he calls "Bibi".

Trump is trying to save Netanyahu

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the head of the Israeli government has been on trial for a long time on corruption charges.

Donald Trump has repeatedly called for a pardon for his close ally, but so far these attempts have been unsuccessful.

What is important to understand is that Benjamin Netanyahu himself denies all charges and does not plead guilty.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli judicial system and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi (Netanyahu's nickname — ed.), who has long fought alongside me, including against Israel's very strong adversary, Iran, is political, unjustified persecution," Donald Trump's letter says. Share

Interestingly, Isaac Herzog's press service responded to the White House quite clearly: anyone who wants to receive a presidential pardon must submit an official request in accordance with established procedures.