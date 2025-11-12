Trump begs Israeli president to pardon 'Bibi'
Trump begs Israeli president to pardon 'Bibi'

Trump is trying to save Netanyahu
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, US leader Donald Trump sent a secret letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which he pleaded for clemency for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he calls "Bibi".

Points of attention

  • Trump's letter criticizing the case against Netanyahu as political persecution has raised questions about the dynamics between the US and Israel, especially regarding legal matters and diplomatic relations.
  • The incident sheds light on the complex interplay between international politics, legal proceedings, and personal alliances, emphasizing the significance of transparency and accountability in such high-profile cases.

Trump is trying to save Netanyahu

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the head of the Israeli government has been on trial for a long time on corruption charges.

Donald Trump has repeatedly called for a pardon for his close ally, but so far these attempts have been unsuccessful.

What is important to understand is that Benjamin Netanyahu himself denies all charges and does not plead guilty.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli judicial system and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi (Netanyahu's nickname — ed.), who has long fought alongside me, including against Israel's very strong adversary, Iran, is political, unjustified persecution," Donald Trump's letter says.

Interestingly, Isaac Herzog's press service responded to the White House quite clearly: anyone who wants to receive a presidential pardon must submit an official request in accordance with established procedures.

