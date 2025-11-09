Spanish Prime Minister publicly challenges Trump
Spanish Prime Minister Criticizes Trump's Idea
Source:  El País

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was not afraid and criticized US leader Donald Trump's demands to increase defense spending by European countries to 5% of GDP.

  • Sanchez questions the world we want to leave for our children, highlighting the need for diplomatic actions over heavy militarization by 2035.
  • The Spanish government faces criticism for meeting commitments on defense spending, with Sanchez emphasizing fulfilling the 2014 agreement of 2% of GDP.

Sanchez believes that the future of the continent should not be based on militarization, but on unity and respect for international law.

We need to act diplomatically so that in 2035 we do not have a Europe armed to the teeth, but a united Europe that guarantees international law. What kind of world do we want to leave to our children? A world in which defense budgets account for 5% of GDP?

Despite this, he does not hide the fact that right now the Spanish government is forced to increase spending on defense and security.

According to Sanchez, this is a step towards strengthening European autonomy in the field of defense.

The opposition criticizes me for fulfilling a commitment that I did not make, the 2014 agreement on spending at the level of 2% of GDP. But I fulfilled this commitment, the politician emphasized.

Sanchez also reiterated that his country remains a reliable ally within NATO.

