Spanish Prime Minister publicly challenges Trump

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was not afraid and criticized US leader Donald Trump's demands to increase defense spending by European countries to 5% of GDP.
Points of attention
- Sanchez questions the world we want to leave for our children, highlighting the need for diplomatic actions over heavy militarization by 2035.
- The Spanish government faces criticism for meeting commitments on defense spending, with Sanchez emphasizing fulfilling the 2014 agreement of 2% of GDP.
Spanish Prime Minister Criticizes Trump's Idea
Sanchez believes that the future of the continent should not be based on militarization, but on unity and respect for international law.
Despite this, he does not hide the fact that right now the Spanish government is forced to increase spending on defense and security.
According to Sanchez, this is a step towards strengthening European autonomy in the field of defense.
Sanchez also reiterated that his country remains a reliable ally within NATO.
