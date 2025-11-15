140 billion euros for Ukraine. Why Belgium stood in the way
Category
Economics
Publication date

140 billion euros for Ukraine. Why Belgium stood in the way

Belgium fears Russia's reaction and consequences for its country
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The European Union is currently doing everything it can to quickly overcome Belgium's veto on the plan to finance Ukraine's defense from frozen Russian assets. However, the problem is that Belgium really has good reasons to fear the adoption of this decision.

Points of attention

  • The fear of asset confiscation by the Kremlin and the need for safeguards against such actions intensify Belgium's stance on ensuring protection of Euroclear's assets.
  • Belgium advocates for the expansion of the EU plan to include support from non-EU countries like the US, UK, and Japan to strengthen the financial aid for Ukraine.

Belgium fears Russia's reaction and consequences for its country

Official Brussels is determined to block this plan until it receives reliable guarantees from other EU members.

First of all, it is about Euroclear being able to quickly get all the funds back if the company is forced to return the assets to Russia.

They fear this could happen if the commission's proposal is found to be illegal or if the US and Russia reach a peace agreement that would oblige Euroclear to return the money.

Moreover, the Belgian authorities fear that the Kremlin may officially confiscate the assets of its companies in Russia.

There is an extremely high probability that official Moscow will take control of Euroclear's assets located in the Russian Federation.

In addition, it could push Putin's allies to seize Euroclear assets in other countries.

According to insiders, Euroclear's assets in the aggressor country reach 17 billion euros.

Belgium wants to expand the EU plan to include support from non-EU countries, possibly including the US, UK and Japan.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union is preparing a secret plan to weaken Russia
Pressure on Russia must be increased
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU leaders support Trump's idea regarding Ukraine
Government of Great Britain
Trump received support from the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk named the poorest country in the European Union
Tusk publicly shamed Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?