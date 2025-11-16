Russian army loses control over Kupyansk

Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders were not only unable to surround the Ukrainian defenders in Kupyansk, but were also gradually losing control of the city.
Points of attention
- Despite logistical issues, Ukrainian defenders have an advantage due to better supply lines, putting pressure on the quantitatively and qualitatively inferior Russian forces.
- The situation in Kupyansk remains difficult for both sides, highlighting the ongoing battle and strategic importance of the city in the conflict.
What's happening in Kupyansk
Viktor Tregubov drew attention to the fact that Putin had previously lied that Ukrainians in the city were surrounded, but now the Russian dictator is silent:
According to him, in the northern areas of Kupyansk, the number of Russian invaders has "decreased slightly" due to successful counterattacks by Ukrainian defenders.
What is important to understand is that as of today, the situation in the Kupyansk direction remains difficult for both the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
However, on the Russian side, logistics to the city are virtually non-existent.
We cannot ignore the fact that logistical problems are also very acute for Ukrainian defenders.
De facto, this means that soldiers suffer from the inability to obtain supplies, ammunition, and even food.
