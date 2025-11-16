Russian army loses control over Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian army loses control over Kupyansk

What's happening in Kupyansk
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders were not only unable to surround the Ukrainian defenders in Kupyansk, but were also gradually losing control of the city.

Points of attention

  • Despite logistical issues, Ukrainian defenders have an advantage due to better supply lines, putting pressure on the quantitatively and qualitatively inferior Russian forces.
  • The situation in Kupyansk remains difficult for both sides, highlighting the ongoing battle and strategic importance of the city in the conflict.

What's happening in Kupyansk

Viktor Tregubov drew attention to the fact that Putin had previously lied that Ukrainians in the city were surrounded, but now the Russian dictator is silent:

Because this was not the case then, and it is not the case now. On the contrary, there is a tendency for the Russians to very gradually, but gradually, lose control over the city.

According to him, in the northern areas of Kupyansk, the number of Russian invaders has "decreased slightly" due to successful counterattacks by Ukrainian defenders.

"It can't be called a victory yet, it's a work process... But we can definitely say that the Russians' announcements about the fall of Kupyansk were a bit premature," Viktor Tregubov emphasized.

What is important to understand is that as of today, the situation in the Kupyansk direction remains difficult for both the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.

However, on the Russian side, logistics to the city are virtually non-existent.

We cannot ignore the fact that logistical problems are also very acute for Ukrainian defenders.

De facto, this means that soldiers suffer from the inability to obtain supplies, ammunition, and even food.

But, nevertheless, since the Ukrainians have better logistics, and the Russians are now quantitatively and qualitatively fewer, the situation is more difficult for them.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a disgrace." Trump made a new statement about Ukraine and Russia
Trump has not abandoned his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine hits oil refinery in Samara region and Russian UAV depot
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has agreed with Europe to strengthen its own air defense
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's air defense will become even stronger

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?