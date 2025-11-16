Ukraine has agreed with Europe to strengthen its own air defense

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, together with its allies, was able to prepare powerful agreements to strengthen air defense against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

Ukraine's air defense will become even stronger

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that last night the aggressor country Russia launched more than 170 drones over Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that at least half of them are "shaheeds."

According to the president, this week the enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with about 1,000 strike drones, almost 980 guided aerial bombs, and 36 missiles.

And every night requires multi-component protection of the sky — air defense systems, combat aircraft, mobile fire groups, interceptor drones. We are actively working with partners on each component to add protection to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that the government has prepared strong new agreements with Europe to significantly strengthen sky protection, resilience, and diplomacy.

As mentioned earlier, in early November it became known that Germany had transferred two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.