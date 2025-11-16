Ukraine has agreed with Europe to strengthen its own air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has agreed with Europe to strengthen its own air defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's air defense will become even stronger
Читати українською

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, together with its allies, was able to prepare powerful agreements to strengthen air defense against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

Points of attention

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of preparing for ongoing attacks by enhancing air defense systems, combat aircraft, and mobile fire groups.
  • The agreements aim to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources and support to increase its resilience and diplomatic efforts in the face of escalating threats.

Ukraine's air defense will become even stronger

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that last night the aggressor country Russia launched more than 170 drones over Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that at least half of them are "shaheeds."

According to the president, this week the enemy attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with about 1,000 strike drones, almost 980 guided aerial bombs, and 36 missiles.

And every night requires multi-component protection of the sky — air defense systems, combat aircraft, mobile fire groups, interceptor drones. We are actively working with partners on each component to add protection to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that the government has prepared strong new agreements with Europe to significantly strengthen sky protection, resilience, and diplomacy.

As mentioned earlier, in early November it became known that Germany had transferred two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

On November 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to sign a "historic agreement" with France to strengthen Ukrainian aviation.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 16, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The President of Finland pointed out Putin's new strategic mistake
Putin made another serious mistake
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine hits oil refinery in Samara region and Russian UAV depot
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?