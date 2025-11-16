The President of Finland pointed out Putin's new strategic mistake
The President of Finland pointed out Putin's new strategic mistake

Putin made another serious mistake
Читати українською
Source:  Associated Press

According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, the breakdown of negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest was a serious "strategic mistake" for the Russian authorities.

  • The analysis suggests that the Kremlin's attempts to deceive the White House were unsuccessful, leading to a lack of trust and failed negotiations between the US and Russia.
  • The insights provided by Stubb shed light on the complexities of international relations and the role of key figures in mediating diplomatic interactions for more productive outcomes.

Putin made another serious mistake

As mentioned earlier, in mid-October, the White House officially confirmed that Trump intended to meet with Putin in Budapest, but the planned talks were soon canceled.

What is important to understand is that this decision was made after a telephone conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to Stubb, the head of the State Department finally realized that "the Russians have not given up one iota," which means that "there is no point in putting President Trump in a situation where he will not get a deal or anything else."

The cancellation of the meeting was another example of a strategic mistake by the Russians. They had an opportunity and they squandered it.

Alexander Stubb

Alexander Stubb

President of Finland

According to him, despite the fact that the leaders of Ukraine and the United States have a "turbulent relationship," he and other European politicians can help become a bridge between them.

"We translate President Trump to President Zelensky and vice versa," Stubb explained.

